Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 14.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is -$6.65 below the current price. UNFI currently public float of 52.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 727.75K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of 34.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.24% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to UNFI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

UNFI Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.39. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 207.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who sale 9,326 shares at the price of $44.84 back on Oct 13. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 7,970 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $418,178 using the latest closing price.

Dorne Eric A., the COO of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 7,866 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Dorne Eric A. is holding 14,008 shares at $361,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.