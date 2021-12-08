Here’s How Your Trade EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Aggressively Right Now

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) went up by 13.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that EPAM Systems Set to Join S&P 500

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE :EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAM is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EPAM currently public float of 54.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAM was 282.37K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.61% and a quarterly performance of -5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for EPAM Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for EPAM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $670 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAM reach a price target of $395. The rating they have provided for EPAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EPAM, setting the target price at $364 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

EPAM Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $634.01. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw 66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Vargo Ronald P, who sale 850 shares at the price of $611.03 back on Dec 02. After this action, Vargo Ronald P now owns 6,999 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $519,376 using the latest closing price.

Dobkin Arkadiy, the CEO, President, Chairman of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $661.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Dobkin Arkadiy is holding 1,306,767 shares at $3,306,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc. stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.40. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 13.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.84. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.