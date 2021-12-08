Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that A Force for Good: Equitable Unveils Inaugural ESG Report

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.91, which is $12.16 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 403.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.71M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.19% and a quarterly performance of 6.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $52 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.11. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from HURD JEFFREY J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $31.72 back on Dec 01. After this action, HURD JEFFREY J now owns 62,592 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $475,735 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $31.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 332,284 shares at $473,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.