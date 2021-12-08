Can Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Remain Competitive?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.23. The company’s stock price has collected 9.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Alliance Data and the NFL Team Up to Launch New Fan-Centric NFL Credit Card

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE :ADS) Right Now?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADS is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.04, which is $43.15 above the current price. ADS currently public float of 49.57M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADS was 905.94K shares.

ADS’s Market Performance

ADS stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 0.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for ADS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $121 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADS reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for ADS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADS, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

ADS Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADS rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.64. In addition, Alliance Data Systems Corporation saw 25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADS starting from Santillan Laura, who sale 1,162 shares at the price of $125.00 back on May 06. After this action, Santillan Laura now owns 38,524 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, valued at $145,250 using the latest closing price.

Santillan Laura, the SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, sale 1,703 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Santillan Laura is holding 39,686 shares at $170,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.72 for the present operating margin

+51.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 42.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.44. Total debt to assets is 82.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 662.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.