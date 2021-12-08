Buy or Sell Edison International (EIX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE :EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Edison International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.36, which is $3.58 above the current price. EIX currently public float of 379.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIX was 2.04M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.01% and a quarterly performance of 13.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for EIX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EIX, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

EIX Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.39. In addition, Edison International saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Taylor Peter J., who sale 3,100 shares at the price of $63.56 back on Nov 17. After this action, Taylor Peter J. now owns 19,076 shares of Edison International, valued at $197,041 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Peter J., the Director of Edison International, sale 220 shares at $62.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Taylor Peter J. is holding 22,176 shares at $13,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+22.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +5.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 171.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.22. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.