Buy or Sell Couchbase Inc. (BASE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) went up by 13.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.26. The company’s stock price has collected -10.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ :BASE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Couchbase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.43, which is $19.3 above the current price. BASE currently public float of 43.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BASE was 517.50K shares.

BASE’s Market Performance

BASE stocks went down by -10.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.06% and a quarterly performance of -42.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Couchbase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.16% for BASE stocks with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BASE

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BASE reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for BASE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to BASE, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

BASE Trading at -18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BASE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.86%, as shares sank -36.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BASE fell by -10.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.72. In addition, Couchbase Inc. saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BASE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.03 for the present operating margin

+88.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Couchbase Inc. stands at -38.71. The total capital return value is set at -220.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -266.55.

Based on Couchbase Inc. (BASE), the company’s capital structure generated 185.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.