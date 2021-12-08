Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Just Got Our Attention

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went down by -6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected -8.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Borr Drilling Limited – Reverse share split

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.15. BORR currently public float of 189.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.90M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went down by -8.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.84% and a quarterly performance of 21.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.97% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0924. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.24 for the present operating margin

-26.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -99.25. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.11.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 181.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.54. Total debt to assets is 59.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.