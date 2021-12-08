Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went up by 12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s stock price has collected 12.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AGRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83, which is $2.12 above the current price. AGRX currently public float of 75.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRX was 2.03M shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stocks went up by 12.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of -40.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Agile Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.12% for AGRX stocks with a simple moving average of -48.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6551. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw -75.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 5,734,560 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Oct 13. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 21,654,485 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,874,376 using the latest closing price.

ALTOMARI ALFRED, the Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics Inc., purchase 26,200 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that ALTOMARI ALFRED is holding 514,910 shares at $33,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6549.13 for the present operating margin

+25.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6922.96. The total capital return value is set at -87.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.05. Equity return is now at value -231.20, with -124.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.09. Total debt to assets is 22.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.72.