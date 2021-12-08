A Lesson to Learn: International Paper Company (IP)

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that International Paper Receives SBTi Approval for its Science-based Carbon Reduction Target

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for International Paper Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.31, which is $9.66 above the current price. IP currently public float of 386.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 2.82M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.54% and a quarterly performance of -16.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.88% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of -14.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to IP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

IP Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, International Paper Company saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from SIMS JOHN V, who sale 7,026 shares at the price of $57.75 back on Sep 14. After this action, SIMS JOHN V now owns 0 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $405,752 using the latest closing price.

Ribieras JeanMichel, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 4,417 shares at $57.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Ribieras JeanMichel is holding 0 shares at $255,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +2.34. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.68. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 189.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.43. Total debt to assets is 46.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.