Why Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) went down by -7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.66. The company’s stock price has collected -13.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies and FactSet Research Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ :POWI) Right Now?

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POWI is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Power Integrations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.83, which is $25.74 above the current price. POWI currently public float of 59.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POWI was 304.53K shares.

POWI’s Market Performance

POWI stocks went down by -13.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.85% and a quarterly performance of -17.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Power Integrations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.62% for POWI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $115 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWI reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for POWI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to POWI, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

POWI Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.53. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from BALAKRISHNAN BALU, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $109.30 back on Nov 22. After this action, BALAKRISHNAN BALU now owns 539,412 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $819,750 using the latest closing price.

SHARP STEVEN, the Director of Power Integrations Inc., sale 4,717 shares at $105.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SHARP STEVEN is holding 25,824 shares at $499,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.43 for the present operating margin

+49.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +14.58. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.