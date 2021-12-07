Wall Street Pummels Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) After Recent Earnings Report

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE :SRC) Right Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRC is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.50, which is $6.77 above the current price. SRC currently public float of 118.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRC was 695.68K shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

SRC stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.59% and a quarterly performance of -11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for SRC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $53 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for SRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

SRC Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.79. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who purchase 2,386 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Sep 08. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 4,772 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $121,686 using the latest closing price.

Young Jay, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Young Jay is holding 26,412 shares at $705,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.07 for the present operating margin

+34.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 1.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.28. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 73.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.