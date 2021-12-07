The Chart for IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price has collected -15.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that IM Cannabis to Launch WAGNERS Brand in Germany

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ :IMCC) Right Now?

IMCC currently public float of 48.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMCC was 447.97K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

IMCC stocks went down by -15.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.22% and a quarterly performance of 1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.01% for IM Cannabis Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.59% for IMCC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

IMCC Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.67%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC fell by -11.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw -55.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.03 for the present operating margin

-8.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp. stands at -180.60. The total capital return value is set at -98.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.17. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.19. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.