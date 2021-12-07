Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Gerdau S.A. Announces Final Results Of The Cash Tender Offer For Certain Of The Outstanding 4.750% Bonds Due 2023, 5.893% Bonds Due 2024 And 4.875% Bonds Due 2027

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE :GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Gerdau S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.79, which is $2.63 above the current price. GGB currently public float of 622.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGB was 9.40M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.36% and a quarterly performance of -4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Gerdau S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for GGB stocks with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2021.

GGB Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+13.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +5.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 59.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.32. Total debt to assets is 29.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.