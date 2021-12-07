Is TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) a Keeper?

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) went up by 25.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 56 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Siyata Mobile, Lucid Group, Plug Power, Norwegian Cruise Line, or TESSCO Technologies?

Is It Worth Investing in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ :TESS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TESS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. TESS currently public float of 6.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TESS was 27.29K shares.

TESS’s Market Performance

TESS stocks went down by -6.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.98% and a quarterly performance of -12.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.45% for TESS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TESS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for TESS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TESS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $35 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2015.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TESS reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for TESS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2014.

TESS Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TESS rose by +27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated saw -17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TESS starting from BRYAN J TIMOTHY, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Oct 29. After this action, BRYAN J TIMOTHY now owns 24,881 shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, valued at $27,150 using the latest closing price.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr, the 10% Owner of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, purchase 300,000 shares at $5.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Lakeview Investment Group & Tr is holding 1,331,591 shares at $1,524,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.77 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -14.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.60. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS), the company’s capital structure generated 54.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.