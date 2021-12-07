Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/21 that DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2021

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE :DBRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 1.96.

DBRG currently public float of 469.25M and currently shorts hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBRG was 3.84M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.96% and a quarterly performance of 21.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for DigitalBridge Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for DBRG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

DBRG Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 69.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from Kim Sonia, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kim Sonia now owns 224,626 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $89,870 using the latest closing price.

LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC, the 10% Owner of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 695,091 shares at $16.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC is holding 5,066,408 shares at $11,456,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.