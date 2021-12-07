Here’s Our Rant About International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that REPAY Appoints Emnet Rios to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for International Business Machines Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.27, which is $26.6 above the current price. IBM currently public float of 895.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 5.74M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly performance of -9.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $125 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IBM, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.35. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from HOWARD MICHELLE J, who purchase 64 shares at the price of $123.30 back on Feb 08. After this action, HOWARD MICHELLE J now owns 64 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $7,891 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.14 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.99. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 322.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.34. Total debt to assets is 42.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.