Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Mace Security International, Inc. Renews Its Revolving Credit Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.07, which is $5.02 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 674.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 4.66M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went up by 1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of 13.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FITB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FITB Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.79. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 58.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Hammond Howard, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $43.79 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hammond Howard now owns 47,592 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $175,160 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Kristine R., the EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 10,740 shares at $45.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Garrett Kristine R. is holding 38,963 shares at $489,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.