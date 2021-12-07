Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) went up by 12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/10/21 that A bargain you can’t ignore: Small-cap stocks are trading at their second-biggest discount in 20 years

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE :CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIVI is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Civitas Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.50, which is $15.73 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CIVI was 794.58K shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI stocks went up by 5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.01% and a quarterly performance of 34.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Civitas Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for CIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.78% for the last 200 days.

CIVI Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.85. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 188.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from MARTER IV CYRUS D, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, MARTER IV CYRUS D now owns 55,895 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $675,186 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.44 for the present operating margin

+16.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc. stands at +47.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.