Can Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Remain Competitive?

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s stock price has collected -15.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that Blend to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE :BLND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Blend Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.14, which is $11.79 above the current price. BLND currently public float of 128.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLND was 708.22K shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stocks went down by -15.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.68% and a quarterly performance of -41.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Blend Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.88% for BLND stocks with a simple moving average of -38.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLND, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

BLND Trading at -29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -15.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Sumner Crystal, who sale 3,557 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sumner Crystal now owns 428,789 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $37,333 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.40 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -77.70. The total capital return value is set at -47.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.78.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.