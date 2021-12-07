Buy or Sell Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) went down by -5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.97. The company’s stock price has collected -18.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ :CFLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Confluent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.13, which is $23.72 above the current price. CFLT currently public float of 69.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFLT was 1.73M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT stocks went down by -18.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly performance of 12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Confluent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.02% for CFLT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to CFLT, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -18.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.62. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Kreps Edward Jay, who sale 232,500 shares at the price of $69.50 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kreps Edward Jay now owns 0 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $16,159,693 using the latest closing price.

FENTON PETER H, the 10% Owner of Confluent Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $84.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that FENTON PETER H is holding 1,142,677 shares at $4,217,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.56 for the present operating margin

+68.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -97.15. The total capital return value is set at -118.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.75.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.