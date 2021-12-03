Why HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $263.92. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that HCA Healthcare Announces Partnership With Florida A&M University’s School of Allied Health Sciences

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $287.19, which is $54.64 above the current price. HCA currently public float of 239.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCA was 1.44M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly performance of -8.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for HCA Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.68% for HCA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $320 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $312. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $293 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

HCA Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.03. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 41.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Foster Jon M, who sale 16,294 shares at the price of $241.64 back on Nov 11. After this action, Foster Jon M now owns 0 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,937,299 using the latest closing price.

Billington Phillip G, the SVP-Internal Audit Services of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 8,252 shares at $246.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Billington Phillip G is holding 37,109 shares at $2,032,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+14.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +7.28. The total capital return value is set at 20.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.50.

Based on HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), the company’s capital structure generated 5,779.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.30. Total debt to assets is 69.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,676.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.