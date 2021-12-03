Why Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.61. The company’s stock price has collected 35.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Advanced Human Imaging Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ :AHI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of AHI was 5.84M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.00% for AHI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.00% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +35.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Advanced Human Imaging Limited saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2095.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Human Imaging Limited stands at -2369.76. The total capital return value is set at -404.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.56.

Based on Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 117.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.94. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 146.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.