Wall Street Pummels Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) After Recent Earnings Report

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) went up by 7.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected -3.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE :OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 632.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OII is at 3.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.72, which is $6.33 above the current price. OII currently public float of 97.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OII was 908.27K shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stocks went down by -3.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.98% and a quarterly performance of -11.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Oceaneering International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.47% for OII stocks with a simple moving average of -14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

OII Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from MCEVOY M KEVIN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on May 12. After this action, MCEVOY M KEVIN now owns 129,909 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $452,850 using the latest closing price.

MCEVOY M KEVIN, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 38,325 shares at $14.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that MCEVOY M KEVIN is holding 228,448 shares at $541,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+8.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at -27.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.06. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 177.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.97. Total debt to assets is 47.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.