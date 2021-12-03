Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) went up by 12.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :BJRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BJRI is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $9.39 above the current price. BJRI currently public float of 22.39M and currently shorts hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJRI was 355.87K shares.

BJRI’s Market Performance

BJRI stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly performance of -20.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.43% for BJRI stocks with a simple moving average of -29.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $48 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJRI reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for BJRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BJRI, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

BJRI Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw -13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from DAL POZZO JAMES, who sale 7,022 shares at the price of $39.06 back on Aug 23. After this action, DAL POZZO JAMES now owns 11,535 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $274,279 using the latest closing price.

Krakower Brian S, the Chief Information Officer of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 4,924 shares at $51.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Krakower Brian S is holding 3,639 shares at $254,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.17 for the present operating margin

-2.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at -7.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.62. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 207.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.