Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Successful New Bladex Bond Issue In The Mexican Capital Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE :BSMX) Right Now?

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. BSMX currently public float of 110.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSMX was 148.34K shares.

BSMX’s Market Performance

BSMX stocks went up by 1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 6.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.29% for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for BSMX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSMX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BSMX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BSMX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSMX reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for BSMX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BSMX Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSMX rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR saw 20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stands at +13.21. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55.

Based on Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), the company’s capital structure generated 377.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.05. Total debt to assets is 31.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.