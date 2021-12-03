Here’s Our Rant About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that AgriFORCE Signs Definitive Contract to Deploy Its Proprietary Grow House Facility and IP in Barbados for Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Crops

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ :AGRI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.40. AGRI currently public float of 12.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRI was 4.89M shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stocks went down by -7.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.16% and a quarterly performance of -13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.34% for AGRI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.64% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -7.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -56.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -151.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.45.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.