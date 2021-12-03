Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Just Got Our Attention

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s stock price has collected -8.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine Confirms that Tens of Thousands of Women with Node-positive, Early-stage Breast Cancer Can Avoid Chemotherapy with the Oncotype DX® Test

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.53, which is $51.96 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 171.13M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.50M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went down by -8.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.75% and a quarterly performance of -25.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.50% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXAS, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

EXAS Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.33. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $93.88 back on Nov 01. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 664,380 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $1,588,637 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 17,078 shares at $93.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 681,302 shares at $1,599,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.68 for the present operating margin

+69.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -56.90. The total capital return value is set at -3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.52. Equity return is now at value -24.10, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.28. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.