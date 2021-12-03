Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) went up by 18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected 9.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DLTH) Right Now?

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLTH is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $7.91 above the current price. DLTH currently public float of 20.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLTH was 134.51K shares.

DLTH’s Market Performance

DLTH stocks went up by 9.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.99% and a quarterly performance of 4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Duluth Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for DLTH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DLTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLTH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DLTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLTH, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

DLTH Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTH rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Duluth Holdings Inc. saw 52.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTH starting from SCHLECHT STEPHEN L., who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $17.98 back on Jun 25. After this action, SCHLECHT STEPHEN L. now owns 8,131,575 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc., valued at $145,640 using the latest closing price.

Morris Brenda I, the Director of Duluth Holdings Inc., sale 1,413 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Morris Brenda I is holding 22,033 shares at $23,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTH

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.