Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Just Got Our Attention

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) went up by 9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s stock price has collected 20.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Cue Health Receives Singapore HSA Authorization for its Molecular COVID-19 Test for Self-Testing

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ :HLTH) Right Now?

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cue Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $3.2 above the current price. HLTH currently public float of 128.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLTH was 1.16M shares.

HLTH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Cue Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.13% for HLTH stocks with a simple moving average of 9.01% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +22.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH rose by +20.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.60 for the present operating margin

+34.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc. stands at -206.30. The total capital return value is set at -76.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.43.

Based on Cue Health Inc. (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 26.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.