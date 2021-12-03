Buy or Sell Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.32. The company’s stock price has collected -5.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Alkami Announces Alex Shootman as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Alkami Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.33, which is $17.8 above the current price. ALKT currently public float of 83.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALKT was 259.58K shares.

ALKT’s Market Performance

ALKT stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.46% and a quarterly performance of -15.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Alkami Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.77% for ALKT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ALKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALKT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

ALKT Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT fell by -5.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from HILL W BRYAN, who sale 11,043 shares at the price of $28.67 back on Nov 30. After this action, HILL W BRYAN now owns 20,000 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $316,570 using the latest closing price.

HILL W BRYAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Alkami Technology Inc., sale 6,465 shares at $28.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that HILL W BRYAN is holding 20,000 shares at $184,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.30 for the present operating margin

+52.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc. stands at -45.79. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.91.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.16.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.