Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS) Just Got Our Attention

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that MANSCAPED(TM), a Leading Men’s Lifestyle and Consumer Brand, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Business Combination With Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :BLTS) Right Now?

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 108.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

BLTS currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLTS was 144.98K shares.

BLTS’s Market Performance

BLTS stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.64% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.57% for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.94% for BLTS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

BLTS Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTS fell by -0.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTS

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS), the company’s capital structure generated 747.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.