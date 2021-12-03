Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected -13.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Closing of 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ :ARBK) Right Now?

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 546.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of ARBK was 968.40K shares.

ARBK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Argo Blockchain plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for ARBK stocks with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $27 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARBK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ARBK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ARBK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

ARBK Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBK fell by -13.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.37. In addition, Argo Blockchain plc saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.06 for the present operating margin

+9.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argo Blockchain plc stands at +7.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.89.

Based on Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), the company’s capital structure generated 30.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.55. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.