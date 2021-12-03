A Lesson to Learn: Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) went up by 36.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s stock price has collected -6.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Celyad Oncology Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement With Fortress Investment Group

Is It Worth Investing in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ :CYAD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Celyad Oncology SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.20, which is $12.65 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CYAD was 24.13K shares.

CYAD’s Market Performance

CYAD stocks went down by -6.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.64% and a quarterly performance of -18.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Celyad Oncology SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.74% for CYAD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYAD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CYAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYAD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $48 based on the research report published on July 05th of the previous year 2019.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYAD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CYAD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2018.

CYAD Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYAD rose by +37.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Celyad Oncology SA saw -54.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-618020.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Celyad Oncology SA stands at -344080.00. The total capital return value is set at -73.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.89.

Based on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), the company’s capital structure generated 141.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 30.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.