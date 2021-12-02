Wall Street Pummels Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) After Recent Earnings Report

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Retail and Online Mattresses in the J.D. Power 2021 Report

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.76.

TPX currently public float of 188.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 1.73M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.93% and a quarterly performance of -4.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Tempur Sealy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TPX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

TPX Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.16. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 60.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 1,451 shares at the price of $43.96 back on Nov 24. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 127,564 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $63,786 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON SCOTT L, the CEO & PRESIDENT of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $49.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that THOMPSON SCOTT L is holding 1,462,765 shares at $9,870,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value 149.70, with 16.30 for asset returns.