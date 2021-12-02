Wall Street Pummels Reed’s Inc. (REED) After Recent Earnings Report

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) went down by -7.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Reed’s(R) Launches Limited-Edition Real Cranberry Ginger Ale at Costco

Is It Worth Investing in Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ :REED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REED is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Reed’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.55, which is $1.17 above the current price. REED currently public float of 86.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REED was 1.18M shares.

REED’s Market Performance

REED stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.59% and a quarterly performance of -38.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Reed’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.97% for REED stocks with a simple moving average of -55.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REED stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for REED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REED in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REED reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to REED, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

REED Trading at -35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -40.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REED fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5216. In addition, Reed’s Inc. saw -30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REED starting from Spisak Thomas J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 30. After this action, Spisak Thomas J. now owns 380,717 shares of Reed’s Inc., valued at $9,627 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Norman E. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Reed’s Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Snyder Norman E. Jr. is holding 1,054,656 shares at $29,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.70 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reed’s Inc. stands at -24.46. The total capital return value is set at -79.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.97. Equity return is now at value -162.00, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Based on Reed’s Inc. (REED), the company’s capital structure generated 13.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.27. Total debt to assets is 7.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.