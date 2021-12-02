Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Just Got Our Attention

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) went down by -8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $343.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Veeva Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE :VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $335.40, which is $91.89 above the current price. VEEV currently public float of 137.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEEV was 735.04K shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly performance of -18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Veeva Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.18% for VEEV stocks with a simple moving average of -15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $335 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $320, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VEEV, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on September 02nd of the current year.

VEEV Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.47. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Faddis Jonathan, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $316.88 back on Nov 18. After this action, Faddis Jonathan now owns 4,192 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $527,922 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Matthew J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $316.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Wallach Matthew J is holding 1,703 shares at $1,581,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.79 for the present operating margin

+71.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.87. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.71. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.