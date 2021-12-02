Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $271.87. The company’s stock price has collected -3.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson plc Treaty Reinsurance Brokerage Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :WLTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLTW is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $266.50, which is $39.5 above the current price. WLTW currently public float of 124.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLTW was 1.62M shares.

WLTW’s Market Performance

WLTW stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of 1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for WLTW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLTW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WLTW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WLTW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $258 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLTW reach a price target of $244, previously predicting the price at $283. The rating they have provided for WLTW stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to WLTW, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

WLTW Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLTW fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.19. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw 7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLTW starting from Garrard Adam, who sale 110 shares at the price of $238.53 back on Nov 02. After this action, Garrard Adam now owns 9,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $26,238 using the latest closing price.

Garrard Adam, the Head of Risk & Broking of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 6,000 shares at $236.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Garrard Adam is holding 9,667 shares at $1,418,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.09 for the present operating margin

+76.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.04. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.34. Total debt to assets is 17.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.