Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that LifeStance Health Earns 2021 Great Place To Work Certification(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LFST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LifeStance Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $7.43 above the current price. LFST currently public float of 315.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFST was 1.12M shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

LFST stocks went down by -5.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.47% and a quarterly performance of -47.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for LifeStance Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.08% for LFST stocks with a simple moving average of -54.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LFST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

LFST Trading at -33.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -5.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw -63.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Summit Partners Growth Equity , who sale 1,140,704 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Jun 25. After this action, Summit Partners Growth Equity now owns 45,734,703 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $19,403,375 using the latest closing price.

SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, the Manager of GP of 10% owner of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 1,140,704 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that SUMMIT PARTNERS L P is holding 45,734,703 shares at $19,403,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -10.09. The total capital return value is set at 1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 35.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.18. Total debt to assets is 23.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.