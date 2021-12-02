Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.08. The company’s stock price has collected -8.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Petco to Present at 1st Annual Needham Virtual Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ :WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.70, which is $6.96 above the current price. WOOF currently public float of 121.32M and currently shorts hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOOF was 1.78M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

WOOF stocks went down by -8.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.57% and a quarterly performance of -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.06% for WOOF stocks with a simple moving average of -16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WOOF, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

WOOF Trading at -18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -24.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw -36.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 46,600 shares at the price of $21.72 back on Sep 07. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 254,934 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $1,012,152 using the latest closing price.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, the 10% Owner of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 1,351,563 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT is holding 59,765,368 shares at $31,302,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+42.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 145.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.20. Total debt to assets is 46.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 115.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.