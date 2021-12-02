Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) went down by -8.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Cvent Announces New Independent Board Members for Post-Merger Company

Is It Worth Investing in UiPath Inc. (NYSE :PATH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for UiPath Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.38, which is $27.02 above the current price. PATH currently public float of 327.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PATH was 5.91M shares.

PATH’s Market Performance

PATH stocks went down by -8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.77% and a quarterly performance of -29.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for UiPath Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.62% for PATH stocks with a simple moving average of -29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $75 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PATH reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PATH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Summit Insights gave a rating of “Sell” to PATH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

PATH Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -8.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.88. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw -36.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Dines Daniel, who sale 7,785 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Dines Daniel now owns 24,918,585 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $436,494 using the latest closing price.

Dines Daniel, the CEO and Chairman of UiPath Inc., sale 16,993 shares at $56.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Dines Daniel is holding 24,926,370 shares at $951,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.16 for the present operating margin

+89.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -15.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.