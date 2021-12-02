Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Weber Inc. Launches 1952 Ventures LLC and Announces Senior Leadership Appointments and Promotions

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE :FBHS) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBHS is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.00, which is $19.94 above the current price. FBHS currently public float of 135.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBHS was 880.38K shares.

FBHS’s Market Performance

FBHS stocks went down by -7.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of 0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.77% for FBHS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FBHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $127 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS reach a price target of $109, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FBHS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

FBHS Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.37. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBHS starting from PHYFER CHERI M, who sale 23,715 shares at the price of $101.15 back on Nov 03. After this action, PHYFER CHERI M now owns 20,052 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., valued at $2,398,713 using the latest closing price.

HACKETT ANN F, the Director of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., sale 1,346 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that HACKETT ANN F is holding 35,215 shares at $140,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.12 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.24. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.78. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.