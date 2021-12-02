Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that BrightSphere Announces Fixed Price Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSIG is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $1.51 above the current price. BSIG currently public float of 79.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSIG was 911.78K shares.

BSIG’s Market Performance

BSIG stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.41% and a quarterly performance of 11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for BSIG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSIG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BSIG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BSIG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSIG reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for BSIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSIG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

BSIG Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.35. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. saw 56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.79 for the present operating margin

+96.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stands at +39.89. The total capital return value is set at 24.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.46. Equity return is now at value 153.00, with 61.60 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), the company’s capital structure generated 166.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.42. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.51.