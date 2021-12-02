Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) a Keeper?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :GIII) Right Now?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIII is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.86, which is $7.99 above the current price. GIII currently public float of 42.51M and currently shorts hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIII was 318.26K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII stocks went down by -5.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.13% for GIII stocks with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $33 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GIII, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

GIII Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.83. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 4,850 shares at the price of $30.89 back on Sep 27. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 50,635 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $149,816 using the latest closing price.

FELLER ALAN, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $31.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that FELLER ALAN is holding 25,654 shares at $318,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+34.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 53.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.94. Total debt to assets is 29.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.