Here’s How Your Trade Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Aggressively Right Now

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) went up by 3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.74. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Jackson Announces Closing of $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE :JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Jackson Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.33, which is $2.44 above the current price. JXN currently public float of 93.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JXN was 2.34M shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.34% and a quarterly performance of 4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Jackson Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for JXN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.81% for the last 200 days.

JXN Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN fell by -2.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw 4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Myers Paul Chadwick, who purchase 425 shares at the price of $32.69 back on Nov 12. After this action, Myers Paul Chadwick now owns 2,060 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $13,895 using the latest closing price.

Myers Paul Chadwick, the Vice Chair, JHLLC of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 38,500 shares at $32.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Myers Paul Chadwick is holding 40,560 shares at $1,268,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at -50.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.