Here’s How Your Trade Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Aggressively Right Now

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Amkor Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.49.

AMKR currently public float of 89.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 1.14M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went down by -5.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.54% and a quarterly performance of -20.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Amkor Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.57% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $27 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMKR, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.32. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from CHURCHILL WINSTON J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 29. After this action, CHURCHILL WINSTON J now owns 14,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $448,400 using the latest closing price.

Stone John Charles, the Executive Vice President of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 9,375 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Stone John Charles is holding 31,552 shares at $234,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 10.30 for asset returns.