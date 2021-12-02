Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC)?

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) went down by -13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s stock price has collected -19.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Grab to Trade on Nasdaq Following Successful Business Combination with Altimeter

Is It Worth Investing in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ :AGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75. AGC currently public float of 41.12M and currently shorts hold a 47.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGC was 3.58M shares.

AGC’s Market Performance

AGC stocks went down by -19.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.61% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for Altimeter Growth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.19% for AGC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGC stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for AGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGC in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $13 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

AGC Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGC fell by -19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Altimeter Growth Corp. saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGC

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.65.