CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Just Got Our Attention

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected -7.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CTMX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTMX is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.71, which is $6.8 above the current price. CTMX currently public float of 64.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTMX was 656.98K shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX stocks went down by -7.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.96% and a quarterly performance of 28.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for CTMX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTMX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

CTMX Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jun 16. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 93,118 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., valued at $704,470 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Sean A., the President and CEO of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $7.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that McCarthy Sean A. is holding 206,894 shares at $749,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32.77. The total capital return value is set at -63.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.60. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), the company’s capital structure generated 49.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.31. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 247.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.