Why Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (SVOK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Boxed and Seven Oaks Announce Up to $100 Million Forward-Purchase Agreement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SVOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SVOK currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVOK was 118.67K shares.

SVOK’s Market Performance

SVOK stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for SVOK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVOK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SVOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SVOK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

SVOK Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVOK rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVOK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.00.