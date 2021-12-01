Wall Street Pummels Accenture plc (ACN) After Recent Earnings Report

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that BNPL Takes the Holidays By Storm: Black Friday In-Store Shopping up 442% with Afterpay

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Accenture plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $380.55, which is $21.6 above the current price. ACN currently public float of 633.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.95M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.39% and a quarterly performance of 6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $405 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACN, setting the target price at $335 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

ACN Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.58. In addition, Accenture plc saw 36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 5,602 shares at the price of $354.33 back on Nov 01. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 20,396 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,984,943 using the latest closing price.

CLARK RICHARD P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Accenture plc, sale 2,131 shares at $356.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that CLARK RICHARD P is holding 11,830 shares at $758,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.13. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.22. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.