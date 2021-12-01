The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Just Got Our Attention

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s stock price has collected -3.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Deadline Alert

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $454.25, which is $72.85 above the current price. GS currently public float of 333.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 2.41M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went down by -3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.83% and a quarterly performance of -7.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.34% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $450 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $391. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GS, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

GS Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $400.69. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw 44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +17.89. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.98. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 461.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.19. Total debt to assets is 38.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.